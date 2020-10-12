70% of S. Idaho’s forests burned in the last 30 years. Think that will change? Think again.

Today there is a new consensus that we need to use thinning, logging and prescribed burning to reduce the ferocity of the fires. But we need to be realistic about what we can expect and about what we can do to reduce the threat of megafires. We put out 97% or more of U.S. wildfires while they’re small. The 3% we can’t stop grow into these megafires, fueled by conditions like we saw this month in Oregon towns like Molalla, Talent, Detroit, and Estacada: high winds, low humidity, high temperatures.

These megafires are not natural disasters. They are the totally predictable effect of the burning of fossil fuels and the level of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere now at 417 parts per billion, so high we can expect even more devastating effects, like rapid rising oceans and the flooding of lowlands in countries like Bangladesh and Mozambique.

Boise is among the fastest growing cities in the country, and many of our new residents are coming from California, the American version of climate refugees. Where will the people in Bangladesh go?

Yes, we need to get to zero carbon as soon as possible. We have to develop new technology that might even pull carbon from the ecosystem. But most of all we must adapt because the smoke, the flames, the landslides, the drought, the hurricanes and the rising water are here to stay for long time.

Rocky Barker is the author of Scorched Earth: How the Fires of Yellowstone Changed America and a co-producer of the movie Firestorm: Last Stand in Yellowstone.

