7 Magic Valley events to celebrate New Year's 2022

TWIN FALLS — It’s time to ring in the New Year and say “Hello” to 2022.

Rupert’s giant sugar beet falling from the sky has become the biggest New Years event in the Magic Valley. But it’s not the only place in the area dropping something to bring in 2022. A much older, classic event that was postponed last year is returning to downtown Twin Falls.

David Woodhead is bringing back the tradition of dropping a 40-pound copper ball from the top of the grain elevators at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and Shoshone Street in Old Towne Twin Falls.

Woodhead started the event almost 20 years ago and enjoys hearing the yells and screams of happy community members.

“I think my favorite part is the excitement of waiting for the clock to wind down,” he said.

The event is free, just wander down to the old silos to watch.

Here are some more events around Twin Falls if dropping things isn’t your celebration style:

Annual New Year’s Eve Party at Twin Falls Skateland

This is an all ages event on Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The cost is $11, which includes regular rental skates. There will be gifts and prizes as well.

Twin Beans Coffee Company

Twin Beans will be hosting a special New Years Day Dinner. Reservations can be made over the phone or in-person. Tickets are $60 per person and the seating times are either 5—5:30 p.m. or 7—7:30 p.m. Dinner will be a three course meal with a choice of prime rib or salmon. Twin Beans can be reached at 208-749-0927.

New Year’s Eve Kickback

Social Dance Theory will have an informal evening at its dance studio featuring food, music and dancing. The cost is $5, and the event will have lessons and practice for the hustle and salsa. The event starts at 8 p.m. at Social Dance Theory Studios, 205 Shoshone St. N., Suite 204, above Milner’s Gate.

2nd South Food Market Late Night

Idaho’s first food hall will feature a live DJ outside until midnight, and the Taphouse and Lucy’s Pizza will be open late serving pizza and beer until 1 a.m. 2nd South Food Market is at 210 Second Ave. S.

New Year’s Eve at the Klover Klub

The Klover Klub will have karaoke, poll, darts and drink specials. The Lover Klub is at 402 Main Ave. N.

Stay home and celebrate with the library

The Twin Falls Public Library is offering a New Years Eve party-in-a-bag kit for people who want to stay home and still celebrate. The kits include a New Year’s games, noisemakers, crafts and chocolate. Kits are limited to one per family and are available at the library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., while supplies last.

