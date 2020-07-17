6th annual gathering for Vietnam War veterans to be held Saturday at City Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Hospice Visions Inc. will host the sixth annual Vietnam War Veterans commemoration “Welcome Home” celebration motorcycle ride on Saturday at the band shell in City Park. The celebration will be open to the public and all veterans.

Riders may sign up for the motorcycle ride from 8 to 9:30 a.m. “Kickstands Up” is at 10 a.m.

Riders will travel through Kimberly, Hansen, Jerome and Buhl before returning to City Park.

Hospice Visions is partnered with the Veterans Administration and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in the “We Honor Veterans” campaign.

“We honor and respect our veterans and the ride is for them,” Hospice Visions’ volunteer coordinator Nora Wells said Thursday.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the usual community BBQ and festivities have been canceled.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0