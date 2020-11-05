6 Magic Valley counties remain in critical red category as virus continues to spread

TWIN FALLS — As expected by health officials, Magic Valley continues to see more new cases of the coronavirus, according to the South Central Public Health District.
Twin Falls County's case rate remains in the "red," critical risk tier. Nearly 23% of the tests done for the virus tested positive between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31. An average of 8.97 new cases per 10,000 residents was reported in the county, based on a 14-day rolling average. New cases were heaviest in the 18-29 age group with 250, followed by the 30-39 age group with nearly 200 new cases. The impact of the virus on hospital capacity on the local level is moderate and the regional level is critical.
The health district is monitoring outbreaks in 17 long-term care facilities in Twin Falls County.
Five other counties remain in the critical category: Gooding, Cassia, Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka. Camas County is in the "orange," high-risk category, with an average of 2.8 new cases reported in the county.
Blaine County has moved to a new plan separate from the SCPHD risk assessment plan — a new, more stringent plan that follows the guidance of the Harvard Global Health Institute's Key Metrics for COVID Suppression.
Blaine County's positive-test rate is nearly 14%. An average of 3.35 new cases was reported per 10,000 residents — based on a seven-day average, including 14 in the 30-39 age group and about 11 in the 40-49 age group. The impact of the virus on hospital capacity on the local level is moderate and the regional level is critical.
The health district is monitoring outbreaks in 2 long-term care facilities in Blaine County.
The health district reported the following information for the remaining counties in the Magic Valley:
- Cassia County's positive-test rate is nearly 28%. An average of 10.52 new cases was reported per 10,000 residents, including 75 in the 18-29 age group and about 60 in the 40-49 age group. The impact of the virus on hospital capacity on the local level is moderate and the regional level is critical. The health district is monitoring outbreaks in five long-term care facilities in Cassia County.
- Gooding County's positive-test rate is nearly 26%. An average of 9.26 new cases was reported per 10,000 residents, including about 35 in the 40-49 age group and about 32 in both the 18-29 and 30-39 age groups. The impact of the virus on hospital capacity on the local and regional levels is critical. The health district is monitoring outbreaks in two long-term care facilities in Gooding County.
- Jerome County's positive-test rate is nearly 30%. An average of 7.11 new cases was reported per 10,000 residents, including about 46 in the 18-29 age group and about 44 in the 30-39 age group. The impact of the virus on hospital capacity on the local and regional levels is critical. The health district is monitoring outbreaks in two long-term care facilities in Jerome County and a cluster in a local school.
- Lincoln County's positive-test rate is nearly 41%. An average of 14.39 new cases was reported per 10,000 residents, including about 32 in the 70+ age group and about 17 in both the 18-29 and 40-49 age groups. The health district is monitoring a controlled outbreak in a long-term care facility in Lincoln County.
- Minidoka County's positive-test rate is nearly 25%. An average of 7.1 new cases was reported per 10,000 residents, including 48 in the 30-39 age group and about 35 in the 18-29 age group. The impact of the virus on hospital capacity on the local level is high and the regional level is critical. The health district is monitoring an outbreak in a long-term care facility in Minidoka County.
