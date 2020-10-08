5th annual 'Art of Life' art show to benefit 'Visions of Home' Hospice Home

TWIN FALLS — The fifth annual “Art of Life” Charity Art Event, presented by Hospice Visions Inc. to benefit the “Visions of Home” Hospice Home will be held this week.

Twenty artists from around southern Idaho will show more than 140 works of original art from 5-9 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1741 Harrison St N.

Meet the artists while enjoying free appetizers and a no-host wine bar from 5-9 p.m. Friday.

This event is free to the public. There will be a silent auction and paintings that start out at $25 on up into the $1,000s.

Thirty percent of all the art sold will go to the “Visions of Home.”

