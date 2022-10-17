5-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2, US 93 closed for 9 hours

JEROME — Idaho State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on U.S. Highway 93 north of Jerome.

At approximately 6:23 a.m., near milepost 66, a 2011 Honda Pilot driven by a 41-year-old woman from Hansen, was traveling south on U.S. 93. The Pilot attempted to turn left onto 750 N. Road.

A 2010 Honda CRV driven by an 18-year-old man from Shoshone crashed into the rear of the Honda Pilot.

The Honda CRV became disabled in the intersection of the travel lanes.

A short time after, a 2011 Peterbilt straight truck hauling potatoes, driven by a 76-year-old male from Jerome, crashed into the right side of the Honda CRV.

The Peterbilt continued partially into the northbound travel lane and collided head-on with a northbound 2005 Kenworth tractor- trailer, driven by a 56-year-old man from Jerome.

A 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by a 25-year-old female from Dietrich, was following too closely behind the Peterbilt and struck the rear of the truck.

The driver of the Peterbilt succumbed to his injuries on scene. The driver of the Nissan and Kenworth were both transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The crash blocked the north- and southbound travel lanes of U.S. 93 for approximately nine hours.