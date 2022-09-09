5 sites on federal land get Shoshoni names

TWIN FALLS — Five geographic features in the Magic Valley will now be known by different names, following Thursday's vote by the Department of the Interior’s Board on Geographic Names.

The replacement names remove a derogatory term from federal use.

Following Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s order 3404, the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force sought new name proposals from nearly 70 tribal governments for 650 geographic features nationwide, receiving more than a thousand proposed new names.

Idaho had the highest number of name changes in the country with 71, followed by California with 68.

The name changes to the specific geographic features in the Magic Valley come from the Shoshoni language. The names were submitted through Tribal consultations by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

In Twin Falls County, a canyon and creek east of Rogerson will now be called Huja Patezopai’i, which translates to Sage Grouse Spring, and Huja Hunu'u, which means Sage Grouse Canyon.

In Cassia County, features will be known as Nammi’I Naokwaide, which translates to Young Sister Creek; Nammi’I Patezopai’i, which translates to Young Sister Spring; and Pazi’I Patezopai’I, which translates to Old Sister Spring. All features are on the eastern side of the South Hills in the vicinity of Trapper Creek.

In Camas and Gooding counties, a stream in the vicinity of the Bennett Hills will now be called Pasigoteka’a Naokwaide, which translates to Camas Eater Creek.

In a Department of the Interior press release, Haaland said the name changes were overdue.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming," she said in a press release. "That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long.”

The name changes are effective immediately for federal use, and can be found on the U.S. Geological Survey website, searchable by list or through a map of locations.

The public may continue to propose name changes for any features through the regular Board on Geographic Names process.