5 reasons some Idahoans didn’t get the COVID vaccine — and what might persuade them

Gov. Brad Little last week announced that Idaho state employees who are vaccinated for COVID-19 will get four hours of paid time off, as long as they receive a shot by the end of August. He also urged business leaders and private employers to follow suit.

The survey’s data suggests that, among Idahoans who say they’re likely to get the vaccine, getting time off work is one of the major reasons they haven’t yet.

That could mean that employers who offer time off work are removing a barrier to vaccination.

3. The big S factors: safety, side effects.

The survey found that unvaccinated Idahoans aren’t worried about getting infected with the coronavirus; they’re worried about the vaccine.

That was true even with the arrival of more contagious, and potentially more serious, COVID-19 variants, the survey found.

Only about 14% of the Idahoans who were most likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the future said they were worried about catching the virus if they weren’t immunized.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Conversely, about 68% said they believed it was common for people to have “significant side effects” from the vaccine, beyond soreness, fever and fatigue. It isn’t. Serious adverse reactions are extremely rare.