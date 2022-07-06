5 arrested on child internet sex charges in Rupert

RUPERT — The police department participated in an undercover chat operation June 24-25 that resulted in the arrests of five people, according to a statement released by the agency.

Nine other local and state agencies were involved, the Rupert Police Department said.

Chase Quinton, 24, of Ogden, Utah; William Snyder, 40, of Pocatello; Joel Ramirez, 65, of West Valley, Utah; and Richard Castro, 28, of Hazelton were arrested in Rupert on charges of child enticement or attempted production of child exploitation.

John McCrill, 31, of Twin Falls was arrested July 1 for enticement of a child resulting from the operation in June.

“The operation’s focus was to identify and arrest individuals targeting minor children over the internet for purposes of sexual abuse,” Rupert Police Sgt. Sam Kuoha said.

The chat started prior to the operation as individuals contacted an undercover officer’s profile on social media sites and asked about illegal activity.

The Rupert Police Department asks anyone with information concerning the abuse of children to report it to law enforcement.