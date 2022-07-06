4th of July weekend a busy one for law enforcement but not exceptional

TWIN FALLS — Law enforcement stayed busy through the Independence Day holiday but not busier than holidays in years past.

Twin Falls Police Department received 130 calls from midnight to 2 a.m. July 5.

The department received 33 calls for service regarding fireworks or for noise complaints.

Other calls ranged from traffic stops, juvenile incidents, burglary, accidents, and assault to shoplifting, reckless driving and welfare checks.

Police Lt. Craig Stotts said the night was busy but not exceptional for a holiday weekend with great weather.

“It was pretty standard,” Stotts said. “A lot of it, weather had something to do with it as well. We’ve had cold, rainy Fourth of Julys and it’s usually quieter. But it was beautiful this weekend, and we had all kinds of things.”

The department had prepared for the weekend by having additional staffing for special detail for the fireworks display at CSI.

Stotts said the department was adequately staffed for the weekend.

“We did have the resources we needed, but we did have to use overtime to achieve that,” he said.

The police department has 13 vacancies due to retirements and new positions created by a federal grant. The department will hold a hiring event later this month.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office reported a fairly standard Independence Day weekend, with no apparent stand-outs for call volumes or incidents.

The sheriff's office received 53 calls for service, one accident, two non-injury accidents, one response to battery and three calls for fireworks, spokesperson Lori Stewart told the Times-News. On July 3, there were two DUIs.

Jerome Sheriff Oppedyk told the Times-News that activity in Jerome County was steady but not overly busy. He characterized it as a typical holiday weekend.

Twin Falls Animal Shelter and People for Pets reported 27 dogs showed up over the weekend. By Wednesday evening, nine of those had made it back home to their owners. Shelter director Debbie Blackwood said space at the shelter is extremely limited, so those missing a pet should check at the shelter to claim them.

To free up more room at the shelter, People for Pets is hosting a pet sale through July 12.