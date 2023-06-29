The Magic Valley is celebrating America's independence with a multitude of activities on Tuesday.

Twin Falls

A fireworks show will be displayed for 20 minutes at 10:15 p.m. on the College of Southern Idaho campus. From Fillmore Street to Washington Street, North College Road will be closed at 9 p.m. but will reopen after the fireworks spectacle, according to the Twin Falls city website.

Buhl

The annual Sagebrush Days will begin with a $10 pancake breakfast from 7 to 9:45 a.m. at the West End Senior Center.

The Buhl Fun Run will take place between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Furniture Room parking lot along Main Street. Registration costs $30 for each event and online sign up ends on July 3 at 4:59 p.m. Prizes are awarded to overall winners and the top three males and females in each age group. To sign up, visit this link: https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/ID/Buhl/BuhlFunRunSagebrushDays#contactFormSection

The parade will take place between 10 to 11:45 a.m. The line up is by Sunset Bowl on Burley Avenue. Further celebrations will begin 11 a.m. at the city park with vendors and activities. The Buhl Chamber of Commerce is hosting a gun raffle that includes the first prize of an AR 15 package and the second prize of an .17 HMR. It is $20 for one ticket or $100 for six tickets. Winners will be announced at 6 p.m. in the park. The fireworks show will begin at dusk.

Burley

The fireworks show will start around 10 p.m. at the Riverfront park near the Burley Golf Course and will run on for 30 minutes.

Lieutenant Craig Stotts from the Twin Falls Police Department provided tips for residents to remain safe when dealing with fireworks. Do not light fireworks if you are under the influence or have consumed alcohol. Have a water bucket close in case of emergencies. Put the used fireworks in the water before you throw them in the trash.

"We would ask the public that if somebody is concerned, sees a violation or something and wants to get ahold of the police, don't call 911," Stotts told the Times-News.