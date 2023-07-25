Two 4-year-old boys were reported missing Monday in separate incidents within a half hour of each other, Twin Falls police say.

One of the children was found naked near Washington Street and Second Avenue West, apparently by someone who stopped at about 11:25 a.m. to assist. The boy told the Good Samaritan he was looking for his mom.

The teenager charged with watching the boy had fallen asleep and woke up to find the boy missing, Twin Falls Police Lt. Craig Stotts said.

Stotts didn’t know how long the boy had been outside without supervision.

In the second incident, a 4-year-old boy was reported missing, only to be found playing or sleeping on an ottoman at his house shortly before noon.

The person in charge of looking after the child initially couldn’t find him inside the house, on the 400 block of Carriage Lane. Doors on the house were still locked, so he didn’t think the child had gotten out, but he called the boy’s parents just in case.

Upon their arrival, they found the boy by his favorite ottoman.

Stotts said it isn’t uncommon for children to be reported missing. Many times they are found asleep in a hidden place inside their homes.

If someone finds a toddler outdoors who doesn’t have supervision, Stotts advises people to call law enforcement and prevent the child from getting into a dangerous situation.