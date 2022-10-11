4-way stop goes up near Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS — A four-way stop at Falls Avenue and 3300 East has been implemented after officials expressed concern about the number of crashes as motorists travel to and from Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake recreational areas.

Tuesday was the first day of the new signs, and message boards and flashing lights are alerting drivers of the change, said Jessia Wynn, systems analyst for the Twin Falls Highway District.

“It is often difficult to adjust habits,” the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page.

A safety audit, dated Sept. 7, was conducted by civil engineering consultant Civil Science, and determined the four-way stop as the best and most economical alternative to increase safety.

The audit, which looked at crashes that occurred at the intersection from 2016-2020, pinpointed failure to yield as the No. 1 cause of crashes at the intersection, followed by drivers failing to obey stop signs.

The audit also showed that most crashes take place there between the warm weather months of April and September, and more particularly from Fridays through Sundays.

In previous years, additional signage has been posted at the intersection, including the addition of flashing lights to the northbound and southbound stop signs, the audit noted.

The speed limit was also reduced to 45 mph but that measure didn't significantly reduce the number of crashes, the audit said.