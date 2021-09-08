4 sent to hospitals after Shoshone crash

SHOSHONE — Four people were taken to hospitals Wednesday afternoon after a truck hit a car in Shoshone.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash at 1:03 p.m. at 420 North and Idaho Highway 75.

Casey R. Connell, 45, of Shoshone, was driving east on West 420 North in a 2004 Mack truck, pulling a trailer. Connel failed to yield at the Idaho 75 intersection and collided with a northbound 2008 Saturn Aura driven by a Edgar Ramos, 26, of Wendell.

Also in Ramos' vehicle were Hugo Ramos, 28, and Erling M. Ramos Torrez, 19, both of Wendell. All three were wearing seat belts, ISP said.

Connell, Edgar Ramos, and Hugo Ramos were taken by ground ambulances to local hospitals. Ramos Torrez was taken by air ambulance to a hospital.

