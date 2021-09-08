 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 sent to hospitals after Shoshone crash
0 comments

4 sent to hospitals after Shoshone crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

SHOSHONE — Four people were taken to hospitals Wednesday afternoon after a truck hit a car in Shoshone. 

Idaho State Police responded to the crash at 1:03 p.m. at 420 North and Idaho Highway 75.

Casey R. Connell, 45, of Shoshone, was driving east on West 420 North in a 2004 Mack truck, pulling a trailer. Connel failed to yield at the Idaho 75 intersection and collided with a northbound 2008 Saturn Aura driven by a Edgar Ramos, 26, of Wendell.

Also in Ramos' vehicle were Hugo Ramos, 28, and Erling M. Ramos Torrez, 19, both of Wendell. All three were wearing seat belts, ISP said.

Connell, Edgar Ramos, and Hugo Ramos were taken by ground ambulances to local hospitals. Ramos Torrez was taken by air ambulance to a hospital.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Poultry judging, Twin Falls County Fair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News