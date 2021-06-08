4 people hospitalized after crash near Buhl

BUHL — One adult and three minors were taken to hospitals after a Monday evening crash south of Buhl.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said Shawna Urigen, 36, of Buhl, was traveling westbound on 3900 North in 2004 Buick Rendevous at about 6 p.m. when he failed to stop at stop sign and was broadsided by 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by Daniel Compton, 47, of Buhl. Compton was northbound on 1500 East.

Urigen and a minor passenger were flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Two minor passengers in Urigen’s car were taken by amulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Compton was not injured.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no drivers had been cited.

This was one of two crashes in Twin Falls County Monday evening that involved drivers failing to yield at a stop sign. A Twin Falls man died in the other crash.

