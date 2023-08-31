CLOVER — McKinley Fillmore had a special walking companion this spring and summer.

The 10-year-old led her 4-H pig up and down the infrequently-traveled dirt road in front of her home each day, guiding the swine that she hopes will lead her to a big prize at the market sale at the Twin Falls County Fair.

It takes dedication and preparation to show livestock at the fair. If it was easy, more people would do it, McKinley said.

The pig has been groomed, fed, and vaccinated — and McKinley has been coached by a trainer. She’s tried to develop a bond with the critter, even to the point of sitting in the pen and reading to it.

That pig was 70 pounds when purchased in April, and, as pigs do, it’s grown, tipping the scales at close to 300 pounds. Up until Monday, McKinley was still taking it on walks.

Now that the swine show is right around the corner, McKinley is excited. But there is nervousness there as well, as she knows she will be up against stiff competition, as she has fellow friends and 4-H’ers who are also raising pigs and are very good at it.

There is some money riding on the outcome at the judging: The grand prize pig will sell for more money at Monday morning’s market sale, where business owners bid generously, driving prices up to potentially hundreds or even thousands of dollars, much more than market prices.

McKinley’s sister Hannah is two years older and is also well-versed in 4-H, showing a pig last year and a goat another year.

But she also has an affection for rabbits, liking them so much that she ran her business, Hannah’s Happy Hoppers, with more than 20 rabbits at her house.

Holding her grand champion Pepper — a rabbit whose fur has fascinating layers of color — Hannah said raising the long-eared animals isn’t as labor intensive as raising livestock but is something she gets joy from.

She raises her animals for pets or breeding, so they won’t go to market.

On the other hand, McKinley realizes that her pig will be headed to market after the auction. It’s sometimes sad to think about, she said, but she takes comfort in knowing that the pig lived a good life.

During fair week, the sisters will essentially live at the fair in the family’s camp trailer. The Filer School District doesn’t hold classes during fair week due to the number of students and teachers involved in 4-H and FFA.

In addition to animals, the girls have created other crafts that will be entered for judging. Hannah invented a board game complete with 108 cards she cut and laminated. Then she created other playing pieces on a 3D printer.

4-H is a youth development organization, with the purpose of teaching youth skills and responsibility. It seems to be working.

McKinley said she feels more responsible. For one thing, she opened her own checking account, paying for her 4-H expenses.

“Probably not many 10-year-olds have a checking account,” her mother, Jaysa Fillmore, observed.

“4-H is worth it because you get to have fun and learn skills,” said Hannah, who, with her sister, is a fourth-generation 4-H’er.

“It’s something we have carried through family tradition,” said the girls’ mother. “It’s something that is important for us.”

Jaysa Fillmore’s husband didn’t grow up in 4-H but is now a 4-H leader.

“We feel like we aren’t raising livestock,” she said. “We are raising kids, but raising animals and the projects help us raise our kids.”