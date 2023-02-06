JEROME — The Northside Wranglers 4-H Club rounded up some good-tasting chili Saturday afternoon for its chili cook-off and bake sale.
It's the second year the club has organized the fundraiser, held at the Jerome County Fairgrounds. Money raised will help pay for dues and activities. Some of the 24 members of the club made chili themselves; anyone else was also welcome to cook a batch and bring it to the event.
Included in the entries were sweet, spicy and white varieties, even one made from buffalo, said club leader Charlene Royce.
For a $5 fee, chili lovers sampled the entries and voted on their favorite.
Sonia Marcotte, with her brisket chili, got the most votes among the 13 entries.