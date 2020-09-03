4 good weeks in a row: COVID-19 case numbers declining

Weekly case totals have dropped or stayed low for most Magic Valley counties. Kern noted that Gooding County has been having quite a few cases given its population. There were 26 new cases there last week. For comparison, Twin Falls County has almost six times as many residents as Gooding County, but had just 67 new cases.

Kern also explained a recent mischaracterization of COVID-19 death statistics. Many have been misinterpreting a new Centers for Disease Control figure that says 94% of COVID-19 deaths were not entirely attributable to the coronavirus, Kern said. Conspiracy theorists used the information to argue that the true U.S. death toll is just 6% of the CDC’s 183,000 death count.

The truth is that COVID-19 has killed nearly 200,000 Americans, Kern said.

To understand the 94% statistic, you have to understand how medical professionals fill out death certificates. For example, say someone gets COVID-19 and the disease causes their respiratory system to fail. The death certificate often asks for the “most proximal” cause of death, Kern explained. If COVID-19 battered someone’s respiratory system, or gives them blood clots, the virus wouldn’t necessarily be the “most proximal” cause.