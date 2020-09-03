4 good weeks in a row: COVID-19 case numbers declining

TWIN FALLS — The number of new COVID-19 cases has steadily dropped for the past four weeks in Idaho.
The state had 1,893 new cases last week. That’s the first time the Gem State’s been under the 2,000-case threshold since June, and it’s a far cry from the 4,104 cases Idaho had during its worst week in mid-July.
The Magic Valley has seen its numbers improve similarly. There were 189 cases in the eight-county Magic Valley region last week — cases have been flat the past two weeks. For comparison, the Magic Valley had 380 cases during the last week of July.
“We continue to do reasonably well keeping the virus under control,” said Dr. Joshua Kern at Monday’s Twin Falls City Council meeting. Kern is the vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River.
COVID-19 has now infected 32,661 Idahoans and killed 372. In the Magic Valley, 4,367 people have caught the coronavirus and 54 have died. Last week there was one death in both Minidoka and Cassia counties and 35 new deaths across the entire state. COVID-19 has killed between 30 and 50 Idahoans each of the last four weeks.
Kern said that the number of Magic Valley COVID-19 hospitalizations has stayed relatively low for several weeks now.
“I think that’s pretty encouraging,” he said.
Weekly case totals have dropped or stayed low for most Magic Valley counties. Kern noted that Gooding County has been having quite a few cases given its population. There were 26 new cases there last week. For comparison, Twin Falls County has almost six times as many residents as Gooding County, but had just 67 new cases.
Kern also explained a recent mischaracterization of COVID-19 death statistics. Many have been misinterpreting a new Centers for Disease Control figure that says 94% of COVID-19 deaths were not entirely attributable to the coronavirus, Kern said. Conspiracy theorists used the information to argue that the true U.S. death toll is just 6% of the CDC’s 183,000 death count.
The truth is that COVID-19 has killed nearly 200,000 Americans, Kern said.
To understand the 94% statistic, you have to understand how medical professionals fill out death certificates. For example, say someone gets COVID-19 and the disease causes their respiratory system to fail. The death certificate often asks for the “most proximal” cause of death, Kern explained. If COVID-19 battered someone’s respiratory system, or gives them blood clots, the virus wouldn’t necessarily be the “most proximal” cause.
Kern added that you can confirm the accuracy of the 183,000 number simply by looking at excess deaths. There have been 200,000 more deaths in the U.S. through Sept. 1 of 2020 compared to the same time period last year.
“The reality is the healthcare industry is not fudging the death certificates to artificially lower the numbers,” Kern said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.