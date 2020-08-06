× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — For the second straight week, Idaho saw a reduction in new COVID-19 cases.

The decrease was relatively small, an 11% drop. Last week there were 3,012 cases statewide, compared to 3,400 a week before. Cases have fallen by about 25% since the state set its all-time high with 4,104 cases two weeks ago.

New weekly cases in the Magic Valley have been somewhat flat for the past five weeks. The weekly average during that time is 305 cases, with a high of 380 and a low of 234. Before the late-June surge, the Magic Valley had been averaging 113 cases weekly.

Adding 3,000 new cases in a week is a massive amount compared to the state’s caseloads before the last week of June. Before then, Idaho hadn’t exceeded 900 cases in a week. There have been more than 3,000 each of the last four weeks.

As of Aug. 3, there were 242 people hospitalized in Idaho due to COVID-19 according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. In mid-June, there were about 30 people per day hospitalized in Idaho, before the numbers spiked into the 200 range.

There has been a similar ramp up in intensive care unit patients. In mid-June, Idaho ICUs had fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at any given time; as of Aug. 3 there were 42 such patients in Idaho ICUs. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare there are 119 available ICU beds.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 149 hospitalizations in the Magic Valley, according to the South Central Public Health District. Thirty six of those individuals were younger than 50. Women have made up 52% of our region’s hospitalizations.

More deaths

As case totals have remained consistently high, there has been a steady stream of new COVID-19 deaths. COVID-19 has now killed 217 Idahoans, with 39 people dying last week alone.

Of those 39, 29 lived in Ada and Canyon counties. Three Magic Valley residents died of COVID-19 last week, all from Twin Falls.

There have now been 47 Magic Valley COVID-19 deaths. Of those 47, 39 were older than 70 and none has been younger than 40.

The majority of Magic Valley COVID-19 deaths — 30 — are associated with long-term care facilities. Twin Falls has seen 25 long-term care facility deaths while Jerome has had five deaths.

For long-term care facility residents who catch COVID-19, the death rate is incredibly high. According to the South Central Public Health District, there have been 82 COVID-19 cases among long-term care facility residents and 93 among staff members.

Few, if any, staff members have died of COVID-19. It's unclear if any have, the distinction between residents and staff isn’t made on the health district website or in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare statistics. If 30 of the 82 Magic Valley long-term care facility residents who have gotten COVID-19 have died, that comes out to a 37% mortality rate among the region’s long-term care facility residents.

Magic Valley numbers

In terms of COVID-19 cases per capita, five Magic Valley counties are among the state’s top 10: Blaine (1), Minidoka (3), Cassia (4), Jerome (8) and Twin Falls (10).

Blaine County has still had the most infections per resident, even though the county has seen only a slow trickle of new COVID-19 cases since April.

Three Magic Valley counties — Minidoka, Cassia and Jerome — continue to see consistently high infection rates. Each of those counties had more than 40 new cases last week (Cassia County had 56). Put together, Mini-Cassia and Jerome had more new cases than Twin Falls County (111), which has the larger population by at least 15,000 residents.

COVID-19 is still infecting Magic Valley Latinos at higher rates, in many cases because Latinos are more likely to have jobs that can’t be done from home or work in sectors the federal government designated as essential.

Magic Valley Latino infection rates Blaine County Percent of population Latino: 22.50% Percent of confirmed/probable COVID-19 cases: 18.62% Camas County Percent of population Latino: 6.50% Percent of confirmed/probable COVID-19 cases: 0% Cassia County Percent of population Latino: 27.40% Percent of confirmed/probable COVID-19 cases: 50% Gooding County Percent of population Latino: 29.50% Percent of confirmed/probable COVID-19 cases: 52.68% Jerome County Percent of population Latino: 36.40% Percent of confirmed/probable COVID-19 cases: 53.22% Lincoln County Percent of population Latino: 30.40% Percent of confirmed/probable COVID-19 cases: 65.31% Minidoka County Percent of population Latino: 35.80% Percent of confirmed/probable COVID-19 cases: 54.81% Twin Falls County Percent of population Latino: 16.90% Percent of confirmed/probable COVID-19 cases: 22.94% South Central Public Health District Data

For instance, Jerome and Minidoka Counties are both 36% Latino. But in Jerome, 53% of COVID-19 cases have been Latinos and in Minidoka County Latinos make up 55% of COVID-19 cases according to the South Central Public Health District.

The contrast is even starker in Lincoln County, where 30% of the population is Latino and Latinos make up 65% of the county’s COVID-19 cases.

For most Magic Valley counties, those ratios skewed even more disproportionately Latino back in June.

The coronavirus is infecting Latinos at higher rates in every Magic Valley county except Blaine and Twin Falls, where Latinos are being infected at roughly proportional rates. Camas County has still had only one case, and that individual was not Latino.