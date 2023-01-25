3 Twin Falls agencies face lawsuit in fatal 2020 crash off Salmon Falls Dam

TWIN FALLS — The family of a father and son killed in an icy crash off Salmon Falls Dam in December 2020 has brought a lawsuit against three Twin Falls entities, seeking damages for negligence and wrongful death.

Court documents show Twin Falls County, the Twin Falls Highway District and the Salmon Falls Canal Company have been named as defendants in the lawsuit. The defendants are each accused of three counts of negligence, reckless conduct and wrongful death, according to the complaint.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages in excess of $10,000, with the final amount to be determined by jury trial, according to the documents.

Chris Patterson, 53, and his son Nathaniel, 18, were killed when the truck they were in plunged more than 200 feet over the side of the dam while traveling on Three Creek Road west of Rogerson.

The plaintiffs, Patterson’s widow, Robyn Patterson, along with five children, contend the county, highway district and canal company had been notified of multiple prior occasions about dangerous conditions on Three Creek Road and Salmon Falls Dam.

The complaint, filed last month, said the road had not been maintained, monitored or adequately to warn citizens of known hazards.

The complaint describes the accumulation of factors, each of which contributed to the accident, and, the plaintiffs say, were due to the negligence of the defendants.

As a result of ice on the steep, curving western descent to the dam, the vehicle lost control and struck a crumbling jersey barrier, the documents say. Sand and road debris had been allowed to accumulate on the north side of the road against the barriers “over an extended and lengthy period of time,” according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the parapet wall on the dam’s north side had not been properly maintained and deteriorated to the point where it was no longer a properly working safety barrier.

“As a result of the ice on the road, the existing pile of sand, and accumulated sand and debris, the Patterson vehicle was forced onto and over the approximately eight to ten inch parapet dam wall,” the complaint said.

The complaint also alleges the defendants had a duty to monitor and maintain the road surface, a public roadway, and that they did not adequately de-ice the road surface.

The defendants have all denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The case will continue with pre-trial procedures.

