3 taken to hospital after U.S. 93 crash

JEROME — A local man was flown to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93, police said.

An 18-year-old man from Jerome was driving a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup at 4:20 p.m. when he attempted to make a left-hand turn from the northbound lane of Highway 93 onto 200 North. He failed to yield the right of way to a southbound 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 47-year-old man from Jerome and a crash resulted, the Idaho State Police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was flown to a local hospital, and two of his passengers, from Twin Falls, were transported by ground ambulance, ISP said.

