A motorist and two passengers were injured early Sunday morning when their vehicle collided with a farm implement northwest of Jerome, police say.

The 33-year-old Ketchum man was eastbound in a GMC Yukon at 2:21 a.m. on 300 North when he collided with a westbound farm implement pulled by a tractor driven by a 66-year-old man from Hazelton.

The driver of the Yukon was flown to a local hospital. His passengers, a 45-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, both of Ketchum, were driven by ambulance to a hospital.

All occupants were wearing seat belts, and the incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.