3 injured in head-on crash south of Shoshone

Cop Lights

Police lights

SHOSHONE — Three people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 93, police say.

A 41-year-old man from Wendell was southbound in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra at about 4 p.m. at milepost 67 when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2019 Cadillac Escalade driven by a 31-year-old man from Jerome, according to the Idaho State Police.

Both drivers and a passenger from the Hyundai were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Cadillac was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The highway was blocked for approximately three hours.

