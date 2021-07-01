 Skip to main content
3 injured in Gooding County collision
3 injured in Gooding County collision

Emergency ambulance crash

WENDELL — Three people were injured Wednesday evening when two vehicles collided in Gooding County.

Police said Carlos Morales-Juarez, 42, of Hagerman, was westbound on 3100 South in a 1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass at about 6:20 p.m. while Melissa Ruvalcaba Chairez, 22, of Jerome, was southbound on 2400 East in a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox. 

Juarez failed to yield to Chairez and the vehicles collide, Idaho State Police said.

Mora Adame, 45, of Mexico, was a passenger in the Oldsmobile.

Police said all occupants were wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred. Juarez, Mora, and Chairez were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center by ambulance. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Wendell Rural Fire and Wendell Rural EMS.

