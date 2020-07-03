3 injured in crash on I-84 near Jerome

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — Three people were injured Thursday in a crash on Interstate-84 near the Jerome exit.

About 4:23 p.m., Ronald Davidson, 57, of Twin Falls, was westbound in a Dodge pickup. Betty Wentworth, 49, was also westbound in a Nissan pickup. Davidson and Wentworth were slowing for construction traffic. Edwin Rodriguez-Orozco, 33, of Wheatland, California, was also westbound in a Volvo semi truck hauling a trailer and failed to slow for traffic. Rodriguez-Orozco struck Davis, who then struck Wentworth.

Davis was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Wentworth and her passenger, Deborah Reynolds, 47, of Twin Falls, were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

The left lane of eastbound traffic was briefly blocked for emergency vehicles. The westbound lanes were blocked for more than two hours. The crash remains under investigation with assistance from Jerome Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Jerome Fire and Paramedics, Magic Valley Paramedics, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

