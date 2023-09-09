Three people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 30 near Murtaugh, police say.

A motorist driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer was eastbound at 7:58 a.m. on Highway 30 and attempted to turn north onto 4550 East, failing to yield to a westbound 2012 Ford F250, the Idaho State Police said. Upon impact, the Ford struck a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas which was stopped at the stop sign on 4550 East.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 33-year-old Burley woman, along with two juvenile passengers, were not wearing seatbelts and were transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital, police said. The drivers of the other two vehicles were wearing seatbelts and were not taken to the hospital.

Traffic on Highway 30 was blocked for approximately one hour while the scene was cleared, and the crash is under investigation by the ISP.