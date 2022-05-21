 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Idaho primary candidates lost by fewer than 40 votes. At least 1 wants a recount

Twin Falls County Commissioner Dist. 2 Recount

Chief Deputy Clerk Sharon Lancaster looks over boxes of voted ballots during a recount for the Twin Falls County Commissioner District 2 election Wednesday morning, July 6, 2016, at County West in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Three races for seats in the Idaho Legislature were decided by 40 votes or fewer during Tuesday’s primary election, and at least one of those contests is headed for a recount.

The tightest race was between seven-term incumbent Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, which was decided by just six votes. Syme has already requested a recount, he told the Idaho Statesman.

“I owe that to my supporters and to the public for the process, to make sure it’s correct when it’s that close,” Syme said in a phone interview.

Idaho law permits a losing candidate to seek a recount, but a written request must be made to the state attorney general’s office within 20 days of the election’s certification. For primary races in the Legislature, that is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 1, making Monday, June 21, the deadline to request a recount, Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck told the Statesman.

For contests where the margin of victory is five votes or fewer, or within one-tenth of a percent — whichever is greater — the recount comes at no cost. Syme’s District 9 House race meets that requirement.

Two other races with razor-thin margins were decided by 36 votes and 37 votes, respectively, and do not qualify for free recounts. Races like that cost the losing candidate $100 per precinct for a recount, and campaign funds may be used to cover the fees, Houck said.

In the House District 34 B primary race, incumbent Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, lost to challenger Britt Raybould by 36 votes, or a difference of about seven-tenths of a percent. Raybould previously held the seat for a single term, from 2018 to 2020, but lost to Nate by 294 votes in the 2020 Republican primary. This time, with redrawn boundaries through redistricting, she prevailed.

“We lost a close one last night, by just 36 votes!” Nate’s campaign posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday morning. “Thank you to all of my supporters who worked so hard, I’m humbled by your efforts. We ran a race you can be proud of!”

Nate did not return phone and email requests on Thursday from the Statesman seeking comment about whether he might request a recount.

Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls

Patrick

In the Senate District 24 Republican primary, five-term incumbent Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, lost by 37 votes, or nearly half a percent, to challenger Glenneda Zuiderveld. Patrick told the Statesman he consulted the attorney general’s office and was considering a recount, which he estimated would cost as much as $5,000 for all precincts in the district.

“I’m thinking about it but not sure I will. I haven’t decided,” Patrick said by phone. “It’s close enough, and would not take a lot of change. I don’t know if there will be any change, but it might be worth inquiring.”

Mychel Matthews is the managing editor at the Times-News. Contact Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or 208-735-3233.

Zuiderveld unseats Patrick by 37 votes

Zuiderveld unseats Patrick by 37 votes

In a race with razor-thin margins, challenger Glenneda Zuiderveld edged out incumbent Sen. Jim Patrick for Senate Seat for District 24, which represents rural Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas counties.

