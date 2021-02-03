3 Idaho National Guard members die in helicopter crash near Lucky Peak

BOISE — Three members of the Idaho Army National Guard were killed when a Black Hawk helicopter went down just south of Lucky Peak Reservoir near Boise on Tuesday, and a commander said at a news conference Wednesday that there was no “mayday” or other type of distress call prior to the crash.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Idaho National Guard. The three killed were participating in a “routine training flight,” and they were the only people on board the UH-60 Black Hawk.

The names of the Guard members were not released Wednesday, as officials said they must notify family members.

“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general and commander of the Idaho National Guard, said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday morning ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the three killed.