3 hospitalized after Twin Falls motorcycle crash

TWIN FALLS — Three people were sent to hospitals after two motorcycles crashed Friday evening on Washington Street.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash at 5:23 p.m., it said in a Saturday statement.

Police determined the driver of a black 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Washington Street behind the driver of an orange 2007 Harley Davidson. The orange Harley Davidson attempted a left hand turn and was struck by the black Harley Davidson.

The orange Harley Davidson was occupied by a 38-year-old man from Twin Falls. He was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital and later flown by air ambulance to another hospital.

The black Harley Davidson was occupied by a 47-year-old man from Twin Falls and a 38-year-old woman from Twin Falls. The man was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. The woman was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

None of the riders were wearing helmets.

Washington Street was blocked in all directions for about two hours.

