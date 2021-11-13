3 hospitalized after Twin Falls motorcycle crash

TWIN FALLS — Three people were sent to hospitals after two motorcycles crashed Friday evening on Washington Street.
Idaho State Police responded to the crash at 5:23 p.m., it said in a Saturday statement.
Police determined the driver of a black 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Washington Street behind the driver of an orange 2007 Harley Davidson. The orange Harley Davidson attempted a left hand turn and was struck by the black Harley Davidson.
The orange Harley Davidson was occupied by a 38-year-old man from Twin Falls. He was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital and later flown by air ambulance to another hospital.
The black Harley Davidson was occupied by a 47-year-old man from Twin Falls and a 38-year-old woman from Twin Falls. The man was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. The woman was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
None of the riders were wearing helmets.
Washington Street was blocked in all directions for about two hours.