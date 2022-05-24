3 hospitalized after head-on collision on US 30 west of Buhl

BUHL — Three were injured in a two-vehicle collision west of town late Monday afternoon.

The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. near mile post 197 on U.S. Highway 30.

A 59-year-old man from Hagerman was driving east in a Toyota Tundra and "failed to maintain their lane," Idaho State Police said in a statement.

The Tundra hit a westbound Nissan Versa head on, the ISP said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 56-year-old woman from Hagerman, was flown to a hospital. Her passenger, a 42-year-old man also from Hagerman, and the driver of the Tundra were driven to a local hospital.

