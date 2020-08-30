3 alarming misconceptions about COVID-19

The virus is affecting us in a number of ways. We have seen multiple cases within the community and almost all of our clinics are testing patients daily.
The largest clinics are regularly running a large number of tests. Yes, we do see people who test positive for COVID on an almost daily basis. Testing is mostly done outside of the clinic in their cars or waiting areas. We have also had some employees who have asked to be tested after experiencing some symptoms who come back positive for COVID. It does not appear to have spread within our clinic, however, or that employees have gotten sick from patient exposure, but our employees are members of the community and interact with the community outside of work on a daily basis.
Honestly, I think our low population density in rural Idaho has really helped save us from the worst of the COVID pandemic thus far along with the sacrifice and efforts of our community. Our hospital and clinics have not become overwhelmed with ill patients as has happened in so many other parts of the country.
The following are three alarming misconceptions about COVID that I run into regularly:
‘The virus isn’t that bad’
While it is true that most patients don’t have severe symptoms, we can’t predict who will and won’t have severe symptoms. We have had young people and old people die from coronavirus in our own community, as well as both those with health problems and those without. Since we can’t predict who will suffer serious consequences, the best thing is to try to protect everyone and prevent spread. If you test positive and don’t get that sick, be grateful rather than assuming that everyone is making too big a deal out of the virus.
‘Masks don’t really do anything”
At the beginning of the pandemic, there were lots of questions about standard masks and cloth masks. Most experts weren’t sure if they actually helped prevent you from getting sick but believed that it helped prevent spread slightly. As more and more data and information is coming out, it looks like masks help prevent people from catching COVID as well as from spreading it. There is also some early data that suggests that even if the mask doesn’t protect you 100% and you do get sick, having worn the mask when you were exposed may reduce the viral load somewhat and thus lessen the severity of the illness. The simple answer is this: As much as masks are a pain, they do help!
‘Lockdown early on didn’t stop coronavirus’
This is true, but the goal of the early lockdown was not to stop COVID but to slow its spread. What the lockdown did was give us a few precious weeks to ramp up testing supplies and prepare for the demands to come. The reason that we know how many people are getting COVID now and the reason we have the supplies we need in hospitals and clinics is because of the sacrifices Idahoans made early on to curb the spread of disease. Even now, our goal is not to eradicate or end coronavirus by wearing masks and washing hands but to make sure that our medical system does not become overwhelmed and unable to care for the sick.
Dr. Basil C. Anderson is not an Idaho native, but he plans never to leave. Anderson, his wife and four girls love Idaho, including the natural beauty, hometown feel, and outdoor recreation that we have in our community. “I love biking, hiking, kayaking as well as reading, watching a movie or playing board or video games with my family.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.