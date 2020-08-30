3 alarming misconceptions about COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The virus is affecting us in a number of ways. We have seen multiple cases within the community and almost all of our clinics are testing patients daily.

The largest clinics are regularly running a large number of tests. Yes, we do see people who test positive for COVID on an almost daily basis. Testing is mostly done outside of the clinic in their cars or waiting areas. We have also had some employees who have asked to be tested after experiencing some symptoms who come back positive for COVID. It does not appear to have spread within our clinic, however, or that employees have gotten sick from patient exposure, but our employees are members of the community and interact with the community outside of work on a daily basis.

Honestly, I think our low population density in rural Idaho has really helped save us from the worst of the COVID pandemic thus far along with the sacrifice and efforts of our community. Our hospital and clinics have not become overwhelmed with ill patients as has happened in so many other parts of the country.

The following are three alarming misconceptions about COVID that I run into regularly:

‘The virus isn’t that bad’