2nd victim of Buhl house fire dies

BUHL — The second victim of a Wednesday mobile home fire in Buhl died Friday morning, the Twin Falls County coroner said.

James J. Kadesh Jr., age unknown, was flown Wednesday to the Intermountain Burn Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The same fire killed his father, James J. Kadesh Sr., 87, at his home in the Arrow R Mobile Home Park on Maple Street in Buhl, Coroner Gene Turley said.

