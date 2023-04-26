TWIN FALLS — One more urgent care facility will open Monday, and it's another step in the right direction when it comes to health care accessibility, an owner says.

Idaho ranks low when it comes to health care, with one survey putting it as eighth-worst in the nation.

A main reason is its mostly rural population and “basically the access,” said Kyle James, part owner of Urgent Care of Idaho. “We just don’t have much.”

But the brightly colored facility at 1309 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., formerly Tomato’s Italian Grill, will open next week and is expected to take another bite out of the accessibility issues in Twin Falls and will reduce wait times for patients.

“It’s one more location, one more access point,” James said, adding that urgent care centers can help the large majority of people needing medical attention.

James' father, Dennis, was the driving force behind the clinics. He wasn’t a doctor but an entrepreneur who saw a need. He died in 2015, but the family is carrying on his mission to help people, said his wife, Dee Ann, also a part owner of the business.

“I was living in Boise where urgent cares were common,” James said, “but we just didn’t have them in southern Idaho.”

A building was available in Burley, and the first center, River View Urgent Care, opened in 2012.

“We found a lot of communities were in the same boat as Burley,” James said.

A hundred people gathered at the Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting Wednesday. James told them it was his father who suggested opening multiple facilities.

“'We need to go to Jerome,'" James said his father told him. "'There is a huge need to fill,' and soon after we came to Twin.”

Good medical teams were hired, and "we handled the business side and let them handle the medicine side," James told the Times-News in a later interview.

The first Twin Falls location opened on Addison Avenue in 2016.

Sean Christensen, regional manager, puts it bluntly when he describes the purpose of urgent care centers.

“If you cut your hand and need some stitches, we can help you,” Christensen said. “If you cut your finger off, you need to go to an emergency room."

Urgent care centers aren't meant to be primary care physicians, however, and can't manage a person's diabetes or high blood pressure, for example. Chest pain and deep lacerations are examples of maladies that need to be checked out in emergency rooms, but a survey shows that about 94% of medical problems can be treated at urgent care centers, Kyle said.

And it will help take the edge off of wait times in Twin Falls.

“The goal is to get people in and out quickly,” Christensen said.

In addition, Urgent Care will offer occupational health, providing drug screening and physicals. It also has an X-ray machine.

Open seven days a week, it will employ 12 people.