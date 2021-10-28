 Skip to main content
2nd South Market has new flavors

TWIN FALLS — 2nd South Market’s newest vendor brings Asian fusion cuisine to the food hall.

FujiXpress was started by owner Sang Hmung, the former manager of the Poke & Sushi Hut, another food hall restaurant.

“He saw an opportunity to be able to do some more creative stuff and cook,” 2nd South co-owner Dave Buddecke said. “That’s the whole point of this place, to take small operations and give them an opportunity to have their own business without the huge expense of their own store front.”

Hmung is from Myanmar and said his favorite part of running his business is interacting with customers. So far the restaurant has received good reviews from the public.

“Customers really like it, very good feedback from the community,” Buddecke said.

Fuji Express took the place of Rosti Express, which served Mexican food. The owner of Rosti decided to leave the food hall and focus on his Jerome location, Buddecke said.

The food hall is at capacity with seven businesses: The Smokey Bone barbecue, FujiXpress, Cloverleaf Creamery, Poke & Sushi Hut, Full Steam Espresso, The Tap House and Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria.

