2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game filled with fun

JEROME — The second annual Friday Night Lights charity games took place Friday at Jerome High School.

The Guns and Hoses team of first-responders from Jerome and the surrounding area took on Jerome's Alumni team. With players ranging from the classes of 1988 through 2015, the night was filled with sounds of laughter and high-fives from both teams.

The game was simple; with two 12-minutes halves, the offense had five seconds to snap the ball while the defense only needed to get one hand on the ball carrier to stop the play. In the end, the Alumni defeated the First-responders in a tight back-and-forth contest.

Two more games were played that evening that included the Jerome High School Junior Varsity and C teams.