2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game filled with fun

Alumni team's Gus Callen, Class of 2010, reels in the ball during the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
'Guns and Hoses' Mike Mercado, right, tries to juke the Alumni team's Cory Musgrave, Class of 2003, during the 2nd annual Friday Night Lights game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The Guns and Hoses team — made up of first-responders — takes the field for the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Alumni team's Mike Williams, class of 1999, celebrates an interception during the waning seconds of the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game against the first responders Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Guns and Hoses' Cole Hoffman dives to make the catch during the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome's alumni team takes on the Jerome first responders during the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome High School Alumni takes on the Jerome First Responders during the 2nd Annual Friday Night Lights game Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jerome High School.
JEROME — The second annual Friday Night Lights charity games took place Friday at Jerome High School.
The Guns and Hoses team of first-responders from Jerome and the surrounding area took on Jerome's Alumni team. With players ranging from the classes of 1988 through 2015, the night was filled with sounds of laughter and high-fives from both teams.
The game was simple; with two 12-minutes halves, the offense had five seconds to snap the ball while the defense only needed to get one hand on the ball carrier to stop the play. In the end, the Alumni defeated the First-responders in a tight back-and-forth contest.
Two more games were played that evening that included the Jerome High School Junior Varsity and C teams.
