27 drivers pulled over in Twin Falls during "Officer on a Train" program

TWIN FALLS — Last week, Idaho State Police, along with partnering city and county law enforcement agencies, made 53 traffic stops in 12 hours as part of the Operation Lifesaver “Officer on a Train” program.

“Officer on a Train”, an event focused on educating drivers about railroad crossing safety, consists of an officer stationed on the train to spot motorists violating crossing laws. The officer on the train then radios a partner who pulls over the vehicle to issue either a citation or warning and explain the dangers of these intersections.

Throughout a 4-hour period on Friday at rail crossings near Twin Falls, 27 drivers were stopped. On Aug. 27, 26 more were stopped at crossings near Pocatello and Idaho Falls.

Citations were saved for only the worst offenders who narrowly missed the train, who were issued a $90 fine, an ISP said.

“We’d rather issue a citation than have to notify a family they’ve lost a loved one,” said Lt. Chris Weadick of the Idaho State Police District 6 in Idaho Falls. “We’ll keep educating motorists through Operation Lifesaver because the risk of trying to beat a train is just too high.”