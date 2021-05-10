24 Idaho children have experienced rare COVID-19 syndrome. Here’s what we know about them

BOISE — New data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows that roughly a quarter of Idaho children diagnosed with a rare and sometimes fatal COVID-19 syndrome were Hispanic.

Idaho health officials have recorded 24 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C. The rare illness appeared in the U.S. a few months after the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. It appears to be a delayed reaction to the coronavirus and can show up weeks after exposure. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, skin rash, diarrhea and low blood pressure.

The average age of Idaho children diagnosed with MIS-C is 8.9 years, according to Health and Welfare.

Health officials don’t know the ethnicity for 8% of the state’s MIS-C cases, about one or two children, according to Health and Welfare data obtained by the Idaho Statesman. About 25%, or six children, were Hispanic or Latino and at least 16 children, or 67%, were white.

Latinos are just 13% of Idaho’s population and have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Nationwide, the CDC estimates about 63% of MIS-C cases have occurred in Hispanic or Black children.