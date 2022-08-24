23 apply to fill Barigar's spot on Twin Falls City Council

TWIN FALLS — Monday's city council meeting will be a marathon session of 23 applicants making their cases why they should be selected to fill an open seat on the council.

Twin Falls City Council members will hear three-minute statements from each applicant and have the chance to ask questions after each speaks.

A vacancy was created last month when Shawn Barigar resigned from the council, announcing his decision to seek the position of city economic development director and wanting to avoid a conflict of interest.

"It will be a long evening, but a good evening," said Vice Mayor Christopher Reid, who expects the meeting to last about three hours.

He welcomed the large number of candidates.

"As I have read through the applications, these are people who want to be part of the process," Reid said.

Candidates have their own backgrounds, perspectives and concerns.

Council members are personally acquainted with many of the applicants. That will make it more difficult in selecting who will be the best fit.

Because only one candidate will be chosen, "there are good people who won't get the position," Reid said.

Idaho Code allows the mayor to fill vacancies in the city council, with the consent of the city council. The decision on a replacement might not happen Monday. Historically, it has been the next city council meeting when the mayor announces a selection and the city council votes on it, Reid said.

Applicants include Patrick Paterson, Eddie “Steve” Marin, Neli Christensen, Charles Lewis, Brian Bell, Christopher Cardinet, Reylene Abbott, Michael Shaffer, Craig Kelley, Robert Beauregard, Terry C. McCurdy, Grayson Stone, Gerardo Munoz, Diane Feagins, Patty Cameron, Joshua Callen, Aaron Wert, Linda Brugger, Cassandra Hieovas, James Craigg, Ben Woodbury, Alexandra Caval and Christine Hernandez.

The 23 applicants are the most who have applied for an open council position in recent memory, city spokesman Joshua Palmer said. Reid first took a seat on the city council in 2017, chosen from among 14 candidates after Don Hall resigned after being elected as a Twin Falls County commissioner.

The chosen applicant's appointment will last until November 2023, after which the person could run again for another term.

The city council position pays $1,276 per month.

The public is invited to the meeting at City Hall or may watch the live stream.