22 news outlets, including Times-News, oppose gag order in Idaho stabbing case

The Times-News has joined a coalition of 22 news organizations, including The Associated Press, the New York Times and the Idaho Statesman, opposing a judge’s gag order in the case of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last year.

The coalition was finalized Friday, a day after Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall broadened her initial gag order by prohibiting any attorneys representing survivors, witnesses or the victims’ family members from talking or writing about a case that has attracted widespread national attention.

“This order is unnecessarily sweeping and broad and severely impedes the public’s understanding of a significant criminal investigation that profoundly impacted the community,” Josh Hoffner, national news director for The Associated Press, said in a statement.

The coalition is arguing that media access to law enforcement and others involved in high-profile criminal cases is necessary to provide context to the public about the inner workings of the criminal justice system.

“We’re not lawyers for the most part, nor are our readers, and those explanations can help make sure that inaccurate information isn’t spread about what’s happening in our halls of justice,” Idaho Press Club President Betsy Russell told the AP.

Marshall’s original gag order, issued earlier in the month, barred attorneys, law enforcement agencies and others involved in the case against Bryan Kohberger from talking publicly about it.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, just a few miles over the state line from Moscow, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, plus burglary, in the November stabbing deaths of U of I students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

A five-day preliminary hearing for Kohberger is scheduled to open June 26. Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will seek the death penalty.

“There is a balance between protecting the right to a fair trial for all parties involved and the right to free expression as afforded under both the United States and Idaho Constitution,” Marshall wrote in her amended gag order. “To preserve the right to a fair trial some curtailment of the dissemination of information in this case is necessary and authorized under the law.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has found gag orders can infringe on the public’s knowledge of courtroom happenings, the AP reported Friday, but also said that some such orders are permissible if they are the least restrictive way to ensure a fair trial.

To that point, defense and prosecution attorneys in the Kohberger case are supportive of Marshall’s gag order.

“This Court has both a constitutional duty and the inherent authority to ‘minimize the effects of prejudicial pretrial publicity’ and ‘to ensure the efficacious administration of justice,’” Kohberger’s defense attorney Anne Taylor and Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson wrote in a document filed just hours before the judge’s original gag order on Jan. 3.

The coalition of newspapers and TV stations also includes the Idaho Capital Sun, Boise State Public Radio and the Lewiston Tribune, as well as the Seattle Times and The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington.