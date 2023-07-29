I first learned about World War II Japanese American incarceration from a short paragraph in a U.S. history book. I remember reading about an internment camp in Arizona but the words didn’t evoke much emotion from me.

I later learned about what locals call the 33,000-acre “Hunt Camp” in Jerome County — a place where 13,000 Japanese Americans were imprisoned during World War II.

When I mentioned the camp, my managing editor at the Times-News handed me a book titled “Surviving Minidoka,” compiled by various authors about Japanese Americans incarcerated at what is officially called the Minidoka Internment Camp.

I became exposed to the harsh reality of the Japanese Americans who were held there — a reality that was missing from the U.S. history book I had read earlier, and I began to feel a deep connection to the Japanese American community.

My family are Bhutanese-Nepali refugees who moved to Twin Falls when I was 6 years old. My mother told me stories of life and loss in Bhutan when we had to flee to a refugee camp in Nepal. Reading about the harrowing reality of the Japanese Americans’ lives in internment camps carved a path to reflect on my family’s time in camp.

A coworker at the newspaper spoke of an annual Minidoka pilgrimage happening in Twin Falls and I was immediately drawn to the event. I wanted to explore the historic site to gain a better understanding of the Japanese American history that was left out of my education. And I wanted to meet Japanese Americans whose ancestors endured the cruel hysteria against the Japanese American community.

Japanese Americans living on the West Coast were forcibly removed from their homes and imprisoned in concentration camps after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 in 1942, shortly after Imperial Japan bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Ten concentration camps across the U.S. were constructed to house and monitor these Americans, where pilgrimages are now offered annually.

Earlier this month, Minidoka came alive with personal testimonies, solemn mourning and heartfelt healing as pilgrims visited the camp. I joined the tour July 8 at the Minidoka National Historic Site led by Emily Teraoka, a ranger with the National Park Service.

The clouds hovered above the group as we walked along the dirt path to see the origin of generational trauma for many Japanese Americans. I sensed the emotions of grief and heartache as Teraoka shared the painful reality that Japanese Americans suffered in the camp.

“What kind of ancestors do we want to be?” was the theme of this year’s pilgrimage, presented by planning committee co-chair Erin Shigaki.

I thought about my refugee camp as I went inside each one of the historic barracks. In Nepal, families would cover the thin walls of their homes with local newspapers to hide the small holes and gain more privacy from the outside world.

I soon began to connect America’s distrust of Japanese Americans during World War II to the hostility that Nepalis felt toward Nepali-Bhutanese refugees when I was in Nepal. I mourned my own ancestors and their loss of home and normalcy together with the suffering endured by Hunt Camp internees and their descendants.

The stories of incarcerated ancestors continued in the generational group talks at the College of Southern Idaho.

Seated in a circle, those in my group relayed personal testimonies regarding their ancestry. The room was quiet with raw emotion as strangers grieved their powerful stories.

A single tissue box was passed around.

I spoke to Karen Yokota Love, a third-time Minidoka pilgrim, on July 8 during the closing dinner after the legacy sessions at CSI. Her purpose for the pilgrimage was to find ways to heal her community at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church in Seattle.

Incarcerated elders who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a deeper feeling of mourning, she said.

“The feelings this time are very different. They’re stronger. There’s more grief involved,” Love told the Times-News.

“I think these pilgrimages are really important for the healing process because the experience of being incarcerated is traumatic,” Love said. “So for me, what I’m most fascinated about is how to minister to people that basically had this experience where they haven’t talked about their history or their lives.

“And then to come back to the actual ground, hear those stories and talk about the stories for the first time.... I think it’s very cathartic and it’s healing. It’s nice to see they can come full circle and experience that.”

Miyako Namba grew up being involved in the Japanese American community with the influence of her grandmother May, one of the founders of the Minidoka pilgrimage that started in 2003.

“A lot of us have been coming for about a decade and so it’s fun to have these connections and relationships and grow them and build them,” Namba told the Times-News. “It’s such an emotional and intense weekend that you just kind of bond with them very deeply like you would, you know, a summer camp friend.”

Namba, who mourns the passing of her grandmother, wants to be an ancestor who shapes her community — “someone that helped build community and whether that means here or at home,” she said.

Namba encouraged me to reflect on what kind of ancestor I wanted to be for my own community. I witnessed the power of collective storytelling by attending the pilgrimage. I aim to be an ancestor who shares and celebrates the origins of my ancestry.

I also encountered Nikki Nojima Louis after the pilgrimage concluded at the Minidoka site. She conveyed stories of struggle and strength as a child survivor of Minidoka. Louis and her mother were incarcerated in Minidoka after her father was separated from her family.

Louis’ birthday is Dec. 7 — Pearl Harbor Day. She will turn 86 this year.

Louis’ stories shared a similar parallel to the stories of other participants of the pilgrimage. Her family spoke little about their incarceration experience after they resettled outside of the camp. The trauma from camp remained buried for a long time.

“I knew more about the Holocaust than I knew about my own Japanese American experience,” Louis told the Times-News.

“There is a certain amount of guilt and shame about being put in camp because I think there was more of a tendency to identify ourselves as victims,” she said. “Now we are survivors and surviving means a lot more qualities: Consistency, bravery, resilience, stoicism.

“So it’s much more of a human approach and that’s the kind of approach that I hope we have with all people.”