2023 air show to celebrate Joslin Field in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — An air show being planned for next year will be a salute to Joslin Field.

It will be a celebration of the airport's 75th anniversary. Included in the plans are showing vintage aircraft that have ties to Magic Valley, giving insight into the airport's role in firefighting efforts, and perhaps providing free airplane rides to children.

The show is planned for June 17, 2023.

"Part of the air show is to remember the airport's 75th year and we will have aircraft that span from World War II to the present," planner Jim O'Donnell said. "It will showcase the aviation history of Twin Falls County."

Joslin Field, also known as Twin Falls Regional Airport, is named after Sgt. Raymond Ralph Joslin, the first airman in Twin Falls County killed during World War II. He was part of a B-17 crew that was shot down in 1942 over the Solomon Islands, said O'Donnell, co-chair of the group Joslin Field Celebration Inc. The group has been planning the show for several years and O'Donnell recently joined after recovering from some health issues.

A lot has happened at the airport since it was dedicated in 1948. During that time period, "it was pretty empty," O'Donnell said. West Coast Airlines, flying Douglas DC-3s, began providing commercial service to Twin Falls that year, he said.

And because of that connection, O'Donnell said the group is trying to locate a DC-3 to be on display at the show.

Joslin Field visitors pass by a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star, displayed on a pedestal, as they enter the airport property. Appropriately, Greg Colyer, a pilot from San Francisco, is expected to fly to Twin Falls with his T-33, O'Donnell said.

"And we're trying to get a B-17, of course with the connection to Sgt. Joslin," O'Donnell said, adding that he is seeking aircraft from World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and Desert Storm for the show. O'Donnell said several exhibits will honor veterans.

A water drop from an aircraft might take place to highlight the role Joslin Field has in fighting wildfires in the region. It will be either hundreds or perhaps thousands of gallons, depending on the size of the aircraft, he said.

To give a thrill to children, O'Donnell said talks are underway to offer them free airplane rides.

"A lot of kids haven't had that experience," he said.

While air show planning is still in the works, "we are making progress," O'Donnell said. The air show will be free, with the purchase of a parking pass.

"The show will be paid for by local sponsors," he said.

"The air show's planning is really getting some traction," Jim Carberry, airport manager. The airport is supporting the air show but is not leading the efforts.

O'Donnell, who was a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, has been involved with Twin Falls air shows since the 1990s.

The first air show at the airport, at least in recent memory, was in July 1998, which marked the 50th anniversary of Joslin Field. Airplane rides to Shoshone Falls and back were offered for $5.

"We have had great success with the shows," O'Donnell said.

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels performed in 2012. While next year's show won't have an act as well-known as the Blue Angels, O'Donnell said it will be entertaining.

"In some ways, it will be low key," he said, "and in some ways, it won't."