2020’s wildfire season has been delayed. What should you expect as summer heat arrives?

BOISE — The outcome of the fire season heavily depends on the weather during the spring months. This year’s wet and cool spring has delayed the onset of the fire season, which usually starts in June. But that doesn’t mean we will see low fire activity during the rest of the season.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the weather from July to September will likely be warmer and drier than average, which “suggests an above-normal fire season despite its slow start.”

But what does this mean and how do experts reach these conclusions?

“There’s no way to truly predict how many wildfires you’ll get,” during a season, said Jared Jablonski, fire information officer for the Bureau of Land Management Boise District. The fire forecast evaluates the potential “to have more fires … as well as the potential for those fires to behave more aggressively and grow very quickly”.

To produce an outlook for the fire season in an area, researchers have to analyze the weather during spring and the probability of having large droughts and lightning storms over the summer. Spring weather can affect the probability of wildfires by defining the moisture levels at the beginning of summer, which determines the timing of the start of wildfires.