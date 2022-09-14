2 Twin Falls residents charged with beating man

TWIN FALLS — Two men are facing felony assault charges after severely beating a man, possibly causing partial blindness in one of his eyes, court records said.

John Guardiola Sr., 58, and Darrell Roy Robert Spahe, 36, both of Twin Falls, were charged with aggravated battery after a Saturday incident.

Police officers made contact with the victim that afternoon in an alley near Main Avenue East and Second Avenue East and observed a large amount of swelling around his face, court records show. He said he was in the alley for hours until someone notified law enforcement and that he was partially blind in one eye.

It’s unknown whether he has recovered from the incident.

Surveillance cameras caught some of the assault, court records said. Spahe told officers that he punched the victim, court records said, because he believed the victim was making insulting comments. The victim indicated he was partly acquainted with the two men.

Guardiola is being held on $100,000 bond and Spahe on a $25,000 bond. The men face preliminary hearings on Sept. 23.