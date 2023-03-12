The Twin Falls School District on Friday announced the retirement of two elementary school principals.

In a statement, the district said Perrine Elementary Principal Tammy Rodabaugh and Rock Creek Principal Shari Cowger will be retiring at the end of the school year.

“The TFSD thanks these two educators for their dedication to the children of Twin Falls,” Superintendent Brady Dickinson in the statement. “We are excited to see where their next adventures lead.”

Rodabaugh has served as principal of Perrine Elementary School for nine years. After graduating from Filer High School, she attended Boise State University and Michigan State University. She began her teaching career in Murtaugh and later Twin Falls before exploring international education.

For nine years, she worked in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and Shanghai before returning to the Magic Valley.

Cowger has been the principal of Rock Creek Elementary School for seven years, serving as the school’s first principal. Prior to opening the new school, she was the principal at Oregon Trail Elementary School for six years and worked in the Twin Falls School District as the vice principal at Oregon Trail and Perrine Elementary Schools for two years, music teacher at Oregon Trail and Lincoln, and as the Migrant and Idaho Reading Indicator Summer School principal for a combined 8 years. Prior to coming to Twin Falls, Shari taught in Iowa and attended Northwest Missouri State in Maryville. Shari has a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Idaho.

The district will begin work recruiting new principals for both schools for the upcoming school year.