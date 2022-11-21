2 Twin Falls men die in Blaine County crash

CAREY — Two Twin Falls men died Thursday night after their vehicle veered off a mountain road and rolled.

Royce LeWayne Fuller, 63, and Adan Tito Cantu, 48, died in the 11 p.m. crash on Little Creek Road, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. The incident is suspected to be alcohol-related, police said.

A 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 truck was southbound on Little Fish Creek Road near the Water Cress campground near Carey when it went off the west shoulder of the road after a sweeping left turn, police said.

The truck rolled approximately four and one-half times down a steep mountain before coming to rest on its roof at the bottom of the canyon.

All three occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the rollover.

A 41-year-old female passenger from Twin Falls walked several miles to report the crash, and was later taken by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Fuller is believed to have been the driver, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.