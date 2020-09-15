2 south-central Idaho children diagnosed with inflammatory pediatric syndrome

Twin Falls — Two children in south-central Idaho have been diagnosed with the pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the new coronavirus.
South Central Public Health District and St. Luke’s Health System announced Tuesday the two cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) with cases of COVID-19.
Both children were hospitalized. To protect the privacy of the children and their family, no other patient information was released.
MIS-C is a rare health condition that has affected some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children with MIS-C may experience inflammation in several areas of the body including the heart, lungs, brain, kidneys and other major organs. The cause of this condition is currently unknown.
“We are concerned that these exceptionally serious cases are occurring. We are fortunate to have experienced pediatric subspecialists available in our community to care for these children and keep them and their families close to home. Please continue to be vigilant about preventive measures. They do make a difference,” said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, medical director for St. Luke’s Children’s.
MIS-C was first reported in the United states in May, 2020. Idaho’s first suspected case was reported in August, and later confirmed.
“We are seeing more and more young people contract and spread COVID-19. MIS-C is a complication from the disease that can cause serious health issues in our youngest Idahoans,” health district epidemiologist Tanis Maxwell said. “Simple actions, like wearing a mask and social distancing, protect all of us. Including our children.”
On May 18, the health district sent a health alert informing health care providers of the condition and requesting all providers report suspected cases of MIS-C. Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and feeling tired. The district recommends all parents learn and watch for the signs of this condition in their children.
People should seek emergency care immediately if they have trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, are unable to wake or stay awake, have bluish lips or face or have severe abdominal pain.
