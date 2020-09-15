2 south-central Idaho children diagnosed with inflammatory pediatric syndrome

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls — Two children in south-central Idaho have been diagnosed with the pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the new coronavirus.

South Central Public Health District and St. Luke’s Health System announced Tuesday the two cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) with cases of COVID-19.

Both children were hospitalized. To protect the privacy of the children and their family, no other patient information was released.

MIS-C is a rare health condition that has affected some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children with MIS-C may experience inflammation in several areas of the body including the heart, lungs, brain, kidneys and other major organs. The cause of this condition is currently unknown.

“We are concerned that these exceptionally serious cases are occurring. We are fortunate to have experienced pediatric subspecialists available in our community to care for these children and keep them and their families close to home. Please continue to be vigilant about preventive measures. They do make a difference,” said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, medical director for St. Luke’s Children’s.