2 rescued Friday in Twin Falls fire
2 rescued Friday in Twin Falls fire

Twin Falls Fire

TFFP responded to a fire just before 7 a.m. Friday. 

 Courtesy Twin Falls Fire Department

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls firefighters rescued two people from a second-story fire Friday.

The Twin Falls Fire Department posted on its Facebook page Tuesday evening that it was dispatched just before 7 a.m. Friday to a fire at an apartment building on Second Avenue East.

"The first arriving engine company was assigned by Incident Command to split their crew between fire attack and rescue," the post said.

Firefighters rescued two people from the second story using a ladder.

After the rescue, crews put out the fire inside.

