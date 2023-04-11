Two motorcyclists died Monday afternoon in separate crashes in Magic Valley, both occurring when the drivers drove off the road, police say.

In the first incident, James Hollon, 21, of Buhl was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson south at 1300 E. 4300 N. at about 1 p.m. when he drove off the east side of the roadway and was thrown from the motorcycle, the Idaho State Police said.

Hollon succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Idaho State Police were assisted by Buhl QRU, Buhl Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

In the second incident, Sean Michael Marcotte, 55, of Declo, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson east on Interstate 84 at the Exit 211 onramp when he failed to negotiate the curve, the ISP said.

The motorcycle continued off the left shoulder and struck an embankment and a fence. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, the ISP said.

The passenger on the motorcycle, who has not been identified, was not wearing a helmet.

Both incidents are under investigation by the ISP.