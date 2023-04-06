TWIN FALLS — Two men, one of whom was said to be carrying a knife, face aggravated assault and burglary charges after being accused of threatening a motorist on Monday night.

The victim told police he was stopped at a streetlight at Falls Avenue and Quincy Street at 10:50 p.m. when two men yelled at him. The motorist said he began rolling up his vehicle’s windows, and one of the men stuck a knife in the window’s opening and threatened to kill him, and the men tried to open the vehicle’s doors.

The man told police he then sped away from the scene.

Andres Alvarez Jr., 41, and Isaac Eugenio Hernandez, 23, were located by police on the 300 block of Washington Street and were identified by the victim in a curbside lineup, records say.

Alvarez, identified as the man holding the knife, is being held on a $250,000 bond and Hernandez is held on a $100,000 bond.

They face preliminary hearings on April 14.