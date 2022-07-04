2 killed in car vs. bicycle crash north of Jackpot

JACKPOT, Nev. — Two people were killed when a Twin Falls man struck a tandem bicycle carrying two adults and pulling two children in a small trailer north of town, police say.

Idaho State Police responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle collision at about 8:20 a.m. Monday at mile post 7 on U.S Highway 93, the ISP said in a statement.

A 39-year-old-male from Twin Falls was traveling north in a 2013 Infiniti M56. A 41-year-old male and 38-year-old female, both from Ruston, Louisiana, along with 2 children, were also northbound, the statement said.

The Infinity struck the bicycle from behind.

The woman and a child on the bicycle died at the scene. Next of kin has been notified, ISP said.

The driver of the Infinity was not wearing a seatbelt; those riding on the bicycle and in the trailer were wearing helmets.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 5.5 hours.

ISP was assisted by the Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Salmon Rural Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement, U.S. Forest Service, and Idaho Transportation Department.

This crash is under investigation by ISP.

